Discussing what well-being in law school—and moving into practice—means for law students

Each year the ABA Law Student Division and the ABA CoLAP Law School Committee partner on the national Mental Health Day Program. This initiative is intended to spotlight the critical importance of our own well-being, and specific strategies to protect our well-being in law school and in the transition to the real world of law practice.

Watch the replay of our conversation with national thought leaders on law student well-being and the impact of the pandemic on law schools and the legal profession going forward.

You can download the slides from the presentation as well.

Moderator

Lannette Richardson, Chair, ABA Law Student Division

Speakers

Dr. Katherine Bender, Assistant Professor, Bridgewater State University

Laura Farber, Partner, Hahn & Hahn LLP and Co-Chair, ABA Coordinating Group on Practice Forward

Roberta Liebenberg, Senior Partner, Fine, Kaplan and Black; Principal The Red Bee Group

Dr. Stephanie Scharf, Partner, Scharf Banks Marmor LLC and Principal, The Red Bee Group, LLC

Social Media Hashtag Campaign

Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10: Days of well-being. Each and every one of us can up our commitment to make the time to move around and stay healthy. Choose your activity, and post a picture using the hashtags #LawStudentWellness and #ABAMentalHealth.

More Resources