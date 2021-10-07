For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • 20% and free shipping on West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes a 30-day trial of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Discussing what well-being in law school—and moving into practice—means for law students

ABA Law Student Division October 07, 2021

Share:

Each year the ABA Law Student Division and the ABA CoLAP Law School Committee partner on the national Mental Health Day Program. This initiative is intended to spotlight the critical importance of our own well-being, and specific strategies to protect our well-being in law school and in the transition to the real world of law practice.

Watch the replay of our conversation with national thought leaders on law student well-being and the impact of the pandemic on law schools and the legal profession going forward.

You can download the slides from the presentation as well.

Moderator

  • Lannette Richardson, Chair, ABA Law Student Division

Speakers

  • Dr. Katherine Bender, Assistant Professor, Bridgewater State University
  • Laura Farber, Partner, Hahn & Hahn LLP and Co-Chair, ABA Coordinating Group on Practice Forward
  • Roberta Liebenberg, Senior Partner, Fine, Kaplan and Black; Principal The Red Bee Group
  • Dr. Stephanie Scharf, Partner, Scharf Banks Marmor LLC and Principal, The Red Bee Group, LLC

Social Media Hashtag Campaign

Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10: Days of well-being. Each and every one of us can up our commitment to make the time to move around and stay healthy. Choose your activity, and post a picture using the hashtags #LawStudentWellness and #ABAMentalHealth.

More Resources

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top