Discussing what well-being in law school—and moving into practice—means for law students

Each year the ABA Law Student Division and the ABA CoLAP Law School Committee partner on the national Mental Health Day Program. This initiative is intended to spotlight the critical importance of our own well-being, and specific strategies to protect our well-being in law school and in the transition to the real world of law practice.
Watch the replay of our conversation with national thought leaders on law student well-being and the impact of the pandemic on law schools and the legal profession going forward.
You can download the slides from the presentation as well.
Moderator
- Lannette Richardson, Chair, ABA Law Student Division
Speakers
- Dr. Katherine Bender, Assistant Professor, Bridgewater State University
- Laura Farber, Partner, Hahn & Hahn LLP and Co-Chair, ABA Coordinating Group on Practice Forward
- Roberta Liebenberg, Senior Partner, Fine, Kaplan and Black; Principal The Red Bee Group
- Dr. Stephanie Scharf, Partner, Scharf Banks Marmor LLC and Principal, The Red Bee Group, LLC
Social Media Hashtag Campaign
Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10: Days of well-being. Each and every one of us can up our commitment to make the time to move around and stay healthy. Choose your activity, and post a picture using the hashtags #LawStudentWellness and #ABAMentalHealth.
- Twitter: #LawStudentWellness / #ABAMentalHealth
- Facebook: #LawStudentWellness / #ABAMentalHealth
- Instagram: #LawStudentWellness / #ABAMentalHealth
More Resources
- Law Student Division Mental Health Resources
- Mental Health Toolkit
- Essential Mental Health & Wellness Resources
- Survey of Law Student Well-Being
- National Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being
- Bazelon Center: Bar Exam Resources for Law Students and Graduates (Character and Fitness)
- Well-Being Template for Legal Employers
- Well-Being Toolkit for Lawyers and Legal Employers
- The Anti-Stigma Campaign
- ABA Law Assistance Programs