Minding your money: How financial health intersects with physical and mental health

Join Derek Brainard, MBA, AFC®, CRPC® from nonprofit AccessLex Institute, as he discusses why your financial health is just as important as your physical and mental health.

The Virtual Office Hours series connects you with experts to help you thrive as a law student and prepare for life after law school.

About the Host

Derek Brainard is a U.S. Navy Veteran and Director of Financial Education at the AccessLex Center for Education and Financial Capability™. He has worked in both the private financial services sector as a licensed financial advisor, and in higher education as financial literacy coordinator at Syracuse University, where he also completed his M.B.A. His financial writing and commentary have been featured via U.S. News and World Report, MSN Money, NBC News, and USA Today.

