Student Lawyer: A whole new world for legal careers

Today, there’s a greater opportunity than at any point in the last 100 years to reinvent the idea of work—namely, where, when, and how people choose to make a living. The legal profession is no exception. So be prepared to tailor your job applications to new standards, set up your own solo practice, or take a path you might not have considered.

Welcome to the future, as told by the November/December 2021 issue of Student Lawyer magazine!

The Post-COVID-19 World of Job Hunting

From cover-letter requirements to tech reading your resume even before a human ever sees it, legal hiring managers are adjusting their practices to a post-COVID-19 world. Your job application should adjust, too.

Job search stalled? Consider hiring yourself

Your plan has always been to go to law school, study and work hard, get great grades, and land a solid legal job—the natural result of the careful execution of a good plan. But too many law students are learning the painful lesson of what can sometimes happen to the best-laid plans. If you haven’t found your dream job, you still have options. One is taking a leap of faith and launching your own practice.

Your legal adventure is out there! Considerations for choosing a path in the law

Law students often ask, “How do I know what kind of lawyer I want to be?” The truth is that many law students, even 2Ls and 3Ls, don’t know what kind of law they want to practice or what setting they want to practice it in. Here’s how you can figure out what a fulfilling, successful law career might look like for you.

Dos and Don’ts for today’s on-campus interviews

For many, the OCI process is a grueling, anxiety-inducing experience. As anyone who has gone through it will tell you, you’ll need all the help you can get. Read on for experts’ suggestions on what to do, and what not to do, to ace your interviews and get those coveted callbacks.

Network like you mean it

No matter your path in law or other careers, the bigger your network, the easier it will be to find a job or clients and to build strong camaraderie with your colleagues. And the earlier you start, the better off you’ll be. But networking for the sake of networking won’t get you far. There’s a strategy to effectively building your professional network.

Use your soft skills to stand out

There’s more to being a lawyer than reading case law and writing briefs. While you’ll certainly need these skills as a working attorney, many prospective lawyers overlook soft skills when applying for jobs in the legal field. But what are soft skills, why are they important, and how can you leverage them to stand out and get your dream job?

Find your niche in a nontraditional legal career

One benefit of a law degree is its versatility. But because of that, if you don’t have your heart set on an area of practice, you get overwhelmed by the array of options before you. How do you find your niche? Here’s how to begin that journey. There are numerous career paths that don’t fit into your “traditional” path that your law degree can supplement.

Careers

Change begets change: Six post-COVID trends shaping the legal profession

Whoever remarked that “the only constant is change” was clearly onto something. Since the introduction of COVID-19, havoc has reached into all our worlds—personal, professional, and familial. Here are six post-pandemic trends to consider as you continue to plan your legal career.

Grades

Don’t let so-so grades in law school get you down

So just how much do your law school grades affect your long-term career prospects? Three successful attorneys shared information on their past academic struggles to help you put yours in perspective today.

I Wish I’d Known

Judge Roy Ferguson

The #Lawyercat hearing occurred in my virtual courtroom. It’s the most viral video in world history, having been seen by roughly one-third of humanity. And in that moment, I unintentionally made the lawyer behind the cat filter famous. Well, with fame comes scrutiny, and he was milkshake ducked before sunset.

Bar Passage

Bar planning dovetails with career planning

Bar passage isn’t an end goal. Few people take and pass bar exams as a purely intellectual exercise. Assuming you pass the MPRE, character and fitness, and any other state-specific requirements, passing the bar exam opens the door to “becoming a lawyer.” The real question is: Do you truly want to be a lawyer?