What Law Students Need to Know About Filing Taxes in 2022 (with AccessLex)

ABA Law Student Division March 04, 2022

Doing Taxes in 2022

Have you filed your taxes yet? Non-profit AccessLex Institute’s Mary Bechler, MBA, talks about what law students should know ahead of the April 2022 filing deadline.

About Mary Bechler

Mary Bechler, MBA, is the Regional Director for the Mid-Atlantic at the AccessLex Center for Education and Financial Capability. Mary has worked in financial management, planning, and analytics in higher education for twenty years. She believes understanding a student’s money mindset and sharing strategies to promote positive behaviors is key to helping students develop a financial plan and achieve their objectives.

About AccessLex Institute

For nearly 40 years, nonprofit AccessLex Institute has been partnering with its member institutions — the nearly 200 state-affiliated and nonprofit ABA-approved law schools — to meet the ever-changing needs and challenges of law students and the legal education community. From providing free resources for every step of the law school journey to maximizing the value and affordability of a law degree through research and policy advocacy, AccessLex exists to increase access and further the success of aspiring lawyers from admission to law school to admission to the bar.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

