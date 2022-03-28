For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • 20% and free shipping on West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes a 30-day trial of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Understanding the Weaponization of Social Media with P.W. Singer

ABA Law Student Division March 28, 2022

Share:
Law Student Podcast

Information and disinformation campaigns are centuries old, but our social media era has given new and rapid thrust to the sharing of ideas, both for good and ill intent. Meg Steenburgh and Peter W. Singer discuss his book, LikeWar: The Weaponization of Social Media, which analyzes the poisonous effects of disinformation on politics, war, and social issues worldwide. They look at the role of governments, laws, and individuals; and our collective responsibility to support digital literacy and engage in positive digital citizenship. 

Peter Warren Singer is strategist at New America, a Professor of Practice at Arizona State University, and founder and managing partner at Useful Fiction LLC.

A transcript of the podcast is available here.

Thank you to our sponsor NBI.

About the Host

Meghan Steenburgh is a 2L in the JDi program at Syracuse University College of Law. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications. Meghan’s status as a law school student follows a career in broadcast journalism, corporate communications, politics, and state government. Meghan is a fourth-generation harpist; she also enjoys mountain running and mountain biking. Meghan is married with four young children.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editors-in-Chief

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University Chicago School of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Elizabeth Badovinac
    Thomas M Cooley Law School

    Emily Elmer
    University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

    Haley Taylor Schlitz
    SMU Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

    Harrison Long
    South Texas College of Law

    Sallie Moppert
    Syracuse University College of Law

  • Top Categories