2021-2022 ABA Negotiation Competition Results

Here are the schools who competed at this year’s Negotiation National Finals:
1. Baylor University School of Law
2. University of Georgia School of Law
3. University of Maryland Law
4. University of St. Thomas School of Law
5. University of Oklahoma Law
6. Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University
7. Boston University School of Law
8. California Western School of Law
9. Creighton University School of Law
10. Florida International University College of Law
11. Fordham University School of Law
12. Mercer University – Walter F. George School of Law
13. Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law
14. South Texas College of Law Houston
15. Texas Tech University School of Law
16. Tulane University Law School
17. University of Montana School of Law
18. Drexel University School of Law
Here are final results of the 2021-22 Negotiation Competition National Finals:
National Champions
Team 20 – Mercer University – Walter F. George School of Law
National Finalist
Team 21 – University of St. Thomas School of Law
National Semifinalists
Team 4 – Fordham University School of Law
Team 5 – Boston University School of Law