2021-2022 ABA Negotiation Competition Results

Here are the schools who competed at this year’s Negotiation National Finals:

1. Baylor University School of Law

2. University of Georgia School of Law

3. University of Maryland Law

4. University of St. Thomas School of Law

5. University of Oklahoma Law

6. Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University

7. Boston University School of Law

8. California Western School of Law

9. Creighton University School of Law

10. Florida International University College of Law

11. Fordham University School of Law

12. Mercer University – Walter F. George School of Law

13. Ohio State University – Moritz College of Law

14. South Texas College of Law Houston

15. Texas Tech University School of Law

16. Tulane University Law School

17. University of Montana School of Law

18. Drexel University School of Law

Here are final results of the 2021-22 Negotiation Competition National Finals:

National Champions

Team 20 – Mercer University – Walter F. George School of Law

National Finalist

Team 21 – University of St. Thomas School of Law

National Semifinalists

Team 4 – Fordham University School of Law

Team 5 – Boston University School of Law