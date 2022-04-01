2022 ABA Arbitration Competition Results

Here are the schools who competed at this year’s Arbitration National Finals:

Brooklyn Law School—Brooklyn, NY Creighton University School of Law—Omaha, NE Fordham University School of Law—New York, NY Georgetown University Law Center—Washington D.C. Mercer University School of Law—Macon, GA Michigan State University College of Law—East Lansing, MI New York Law School—New York, NY Stetson University College of Law—(2 teams)—Gulfport, FL South Texas College of Law—Houston, TX Southern University Law Center—(2 teams)— Baton Rouge, LA Texas Tech University School of Law—Lubbock, TX University of Houston Law Center—Houston, TX

Here are final results of the 2021-22 Arbitration Competition National Finals:

National Champions

Brooklyn Law School—Brooklyn, NY

Ryan Dame, Monica Rashed, Hayley Bork, Stutti Tilwa

National Finalist

Fordham University School of Law-New York, NY

Bianca Bernardi, Alessandro Schooley, Paul Tsavoussis, Phoebe Huth

National Semifinalists

South Texas College of Law—Houston, TX

Billy Robinett, Ethan Szumanski, Sara Singer, Adam McCoy

Stetson University College of Law—Gulfport, FL

Edward Caballero, Skyler Jackle, Reice Reid, Amanda Mercado