Announcing the 2022-2023 Law Student Division Council-elect

ABA Law Student Division April 13, 2022

The results of the elections for the 2022-2023 Law Student Division Council have been tabulated. Here are your new council-elect:

Lannette RichardsonChair-Elect
Lannette Richardson
Southern University Law Center
Alexis HernandezVice Chair-Elect
Alexis Hernandez
University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law (UIC)
Mussab AliLaw Student At-Large on the ABA Board of Governors-Elect
Mussab Ali
Harvard Law School
Khawla RahmanDelegate of Diversity and Inclusion-Elect
Khawla Rahman
University of Detroit Mercy School of Law
Tracy GuervilDelegate of Programming-Elect
Tracy Guervil
Florida A&M University College of Law
Harper ChenDelegate of Communications, Publications, and Outreach-Elect
Harper Chen
Washington University School of Law (St Louis)
Director of Legal Education
TBA

The Director of Legal Education is an appointed position, and the new director will be announced at a later date.

Congratulations to all the law students who participated!

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

