Announcing the 2022-2023 Law Student Division Council-elect

The results of the elections for the 2022-2023 Law Student Division Council have been tabulated. Here are your new council-elect:

Chair-Elect

Lannette Richardson

Southern University Law Center Vice Chair-Elect

Alexis Hernandez

University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law (UIC) Law Student At-Large on the ABA Board of Governors-Elect

Mussab Ali

Harvard Law School Delegate of Diversity and Inclusion-Elect

Khawla Rahman

University of Detroit Mercy School of Law Delegate of Programming-Elect

Tracy Guervil

Florida A&M University College of Law Delegate of Communications, Publications, and Outreach-Elect

Harper Chen

Washington University School of Law (St Louis) Director of Legal Education

TBA

The Director of Legal Education is an appointed position, and the new director will be announced at a later date.

Congratulations to all the law students who participated!