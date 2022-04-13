Announcing the 2022-2023 Law Student Division Council-elect

The results of the elections for the 2022-2023 Law Student Division Council have been tabulated. Here are your new council-elect:
|Chair-Elect
Lannette Richardson
Southern University Law Center
|Vice Chair-Elect
Alexis Hernandez
University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law (UIC)
|Law Student At-Large on the ABA Board of Governors-Elect
Mussab Ali
Harvard Law School
|Delegate of Diversity and Inclusion-Elect
Khawla Rahman
University of Detroit Mercy School of Law
|Delegate of Programming-Elect
Tracy Guervil
Florida A&M University College of Law
|Delegate of Communications, Publications, and Outreach-Elect
Harper Chen
Washington University School of Law (St Louis)
|Director of Legal Education
TBA
The Director of Legal Education is an appointed position, and the new director will be announced at a later date.
Congratulations to all the law students who participated!