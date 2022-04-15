For Law Students


2022 Legal Tech Fictional Competition Winners

Matthew Stubenberg April 15, 2022

Legal Tech Writing Contest

The ABA’s Young Lawyers Division, in collaboration with the Access to Justice Tech Fellows and WordRake, sponsored the second annual Legal Tech Fictional Writing Competition. The competition brings an interesting new approach to engage lawyers and soon to be lawyers about how technology will impact the field.

The stories were required to be a short fun fictional read, no more than 1,500 words. This allowed students to switch gears from the typical properly cited legal memorandums and flex their creative muscles.

The competition received 39 submissions from students at over 20 different law schools. All of the stories were well written and explored interesting areas of how technology might impact the legal field in the future. A handpicked selection of 24 judges from the legal tech, non-profit, and traditional law firm community narrowed down the 39 submissions to the three winners.

First place will receive a $1,000 cash prize, second place will receive a $500 cash prize, and third place receives an honorable mention. All students who submitted a story will receive a free WordRake license. Please visit the competition website to read all of the submitted stories.

First Place

Bring Me a Dream by Lucas Evans
School: Georgetown Law School
Year: 3L

Second Place

Gideon’s Legacy by Natalie Murphy
School: University of Baltimore School of Law
Year: 1L

Third Place

Dance Until the End of Love by Nicholas Caputo
School: Harvard Law School
Year: 1L

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editors-in-Chief

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University Chicago School of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Elizabeth Badovinac
    Thomas M Cooley Law School

    Emily Elmer
    University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

    Haley Taylor Schlitz
    SMU Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

    Harrison Long
    South Texas College of Law

    Sallie Moppert
    Syracuse University College of Law

