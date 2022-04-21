3Ls: Learn Strategies That Get Big Results On Your Post-Law School Job Search

Confused about what you should be doing to find a job before you graduate? Considering an out-of-town job search but don’t know where to start? You’re not alone! Many graduating law students are unsure about what they can do in their final semester to boost their job search results. Join us for four high-impact strategies you can implement now to position yourself for success in launching your legal career.

Download the worksheet.

Susanne Aronowitz is a senior consultant with Naomi Beard & Associates and a career coach who has helped thousands of law students and lawyers successfully navigate their job searches. She previously served as the associate dean for law career and alumni services at a San Francisco Bay–area law school. She earned her law degree at UC Hastings College of the Law, her bachelor’s degree at the University of Michigan, and holds a Professional Certified Coach credential from the International Coaching Federation. Susanne serves on the board of the ABA’s Career Center.

