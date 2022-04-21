For Law Students


Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • 20% and free shipping on West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Go Premium!

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes a 30-day trial of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

3Ls: Learn Strategies That Get Big Results On Your Post-Law School Job Search

ABA Law Student Division April 21, 2022

Share:

Confused about what you should be doing to find a job before you graduate? Considering an out-of-town job search but don’t know where to start? You’re not alone! Many graduating law students are unsure about what they can do in their final semester to boost their job search results. Join us for four high-impact strategies you can implement now to position yourself for success in launching your legal career.

Download the worksheet.

Susanne Aronowitz is a senior consultant with Naomi Beard & Associates and a career coach who has helped thousands of law students and lawyers successfully navigate their job searches. She previously served as the associate dean for law career and alumni services at a San Francisco Bay–area law school. She earned her law degree at UC Hastings College of the Law, her bachelor’s degree at the University of Michigan, and holds a Professional Certified Coach credential from the International Coaching Federation. Susanne serves on the board of the ABA’s Career Center.

Graduating 3Ls: Have you renewed your membership yet?

Renew TODAY for just $75. 

Every Spring ’22 law grad that signs up for their first paid ABA membership ($75) during #ABA3LWeek (April 18-24) will receive a bar prep care package and be entered into a raffle for several Amazon gift cards (up to $100 in value). Join NOW!

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

    • Law Student Division Editorial Board

     

    Student Editors-in-Chief

    Taylor DiChello
    University of Connecticut School of Law

    Travis Thickstun
    Loyola University Chicago School of Law

    Editorial Board Members

    Elizabeth Badovinac
    Thomas M Cooley Law School

    Emily Elmer
    University of Detroit Mercy School of Law

    Haley Taylor Schlitz
    SMU Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

    Harrison Long
    South Texas College of Law

    Sallie Moppert
    Syracuse University College of Law

  • Top Categories