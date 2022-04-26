For Law Students


Military Legal Practice and Perspectives on the Law of War

ABA Law Student Division April 26, 2022

embers of the US Military carrying the American flag marching down the street during the Indy 500 Parade. (Roberto Galan / iStock)

Major General John Altenburg was instrumental in transforming the practice of law in the military through his leadership and immersive approaches for military lawyer training. Meg Steenburgh talks with General Altenburg about the legal infrastructure of the United States Military, his thoughts on the law of war and its implications in the Ukraine conflict, and what advice he has to offer for today’s law students. 

About Our Guest

Major General John D. Altenburg Jr. (USA, Retired) is Of Counsel at Greenberg Traurig, LLC, where he focuses his practice on corporate governance and sensitive, internal investigations in the defense, homeland security sector, and the multilateral development bank sector.

About the Host

Meghan Steenburgh is a 2L in the JDi program at Syracuse University College of Law. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Master of Science in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications. Meghan’s status as a law school student follows a career in broadcast journalism, corporate communications, politics, and state government. Meghan is a fourth-generation harpist; she also enjoys mountain running and mountain biking. Meghan is married with four young children.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

