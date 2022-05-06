Consolidating Versus Refinancing Your Student Loans

LeAndra Ross, AFC® from non-profit AccessLex Institute discusses the pros and cons of student loan consolidation and refinancing.

The Virtual Office Hours series connects you with experts to help you thrive as a law student and prepare for life after law school.

About LeAndra: LeAndra Ross, AFC®, is the Regional Director for the South Region at the AccessLex Center for Education and Financial Capability. With 15 years of higher education and financial aid administration experience, LeAndra has passionately worked with students from a variety of backgrounds on making their college experience realistic and affordable.

About AccessLex Institute: For nearly 40 years, nonprofit AccessLex Institute has been partnering with its member institutions — the nearly 200 state-affiliated and nonprofit ABA-approved law schools — to meet the ever-changing needs and challenges of law students and the legal education community. From providing free resources for every step of the law school journey to maximizing the value and affordability of a law degree through research and policy advocacy, AccessLex exists to increase access and further the success of aspiring lawyers from admission to law school to admission to the bar.

This webinar is sponsored by the American Bar Association and the AccessLex Center for Education and Financial Capability.

