How to Mentally & Physically Prepare for the Bar Exam

ABA Law Student Division April 19, 2023

The in-person bar exam

Preparing for the bar is very different than preparing for law school exams. It’s not a sprint; it’s a marathon that requires a different approach to preparation. Join us to learn how to mentally and physically prepare yourself to study and pass the bar exam the first time!

Your host is Krista Bordatto, Esq., Associate Director Student Engagement, Kaplan Bar Review.

Krista has been with Kaplan since 2020, where she tutors students for the bar, teaches essay writing workshops for several bar exams, and prepares students for final exams across all MBE topics and the MPRE. She is also a Legal Writing and Research Professor, where she teaches first year legal writing and advanced legal writing. She graduated magna cum laude from St. Thomas Benjamin L. Crump College of Law and is retired from the U.S. Army.


View the slides from this video.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

