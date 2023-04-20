For Law Students


Virtual Office Hours: 8 Essential Tips for First-Time Takers

JD Advising April 20, 2023

Taking the bar exam soon? Looking to get ahead and start preparing early? These tips are easy to implement and will make sure you are on the right track to pass the bar exam the first time!


Speaker: Heather Buck, JD Advising

Heather graduated cum laude and in the top 10% of her class at Wayne State University Law School. She received numerous scholarships and awards at Wayne State, including the Patrick J. Burkett Award, which is given to the top first-year law student in the Legal Research and Writing Course. She also served on the Wayne Law Review‘s Executive Board as the Production Editor. Heather has passed the Michigan Bar Exam and the California Bar Exam.

After law school, Heather spent about three years clerking for various judges at the Third Judicial Circuit of Michigan. She also has experience in no-fault litigation and contract and employment law.

Heather has been at JD Advising since 2018. She teaches JD Advising’s Uniform Bar Exam and California Bar Exam courses. She also tutors private students for the bar exam, all first-year law school classes, and for the MPRE.

You can also download the slides from this presentation.

